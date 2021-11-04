Management at a GP surgery have said they are ‘working hard’ to make changes after receiving a ‘requires improvement’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors visited the Reynard Surgery, in Turnpike Road, Red Lodge, between September 27 and October 4 to review actions taken by the practice to improve the quality of care.

They also looked at follow up areas where the surgery was asked to improve upon following a 2019 inspection which also resulted in a ‘requires improvement’ rating.

Reynard Surgery, in Red Lodge. Picture: Google Maps.

During the visit, among some of the findings, inspectors noted ‘significant improvements’ had been made to ‘completion and oversight of recruitment checks’, staff immunisation and appraisals, training, the oversight of nurses working in extended roles, policies and health and safety checks, including security.

They also noted practice improvement for patients with long-term conditions and mental health needs. However, patients ‘did not always receive effective care and treatment’.

They also noted staff dealt with patients with ‘kindness and respect’ and involved them in decisions about their care.

Yet, inspectors noted some of the processes in place to ensure ‘good governance’ were not ‘wholly effective’.

A Reynard Surgery spokesperson said: "While we are obviously disappointed to have received this rating, everyone at the practice is working hard to implement the recommended changes.

“We want our patient care to be the very best it can be and, working with our patients, the staff and partners we are determined to deliver the necessary improvements.

“We know how important The Reynard Surgery is to our local community.

"We are pleased this report highlights how we have successfully adjusted our services over the last 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic so that patients are able to access safe, responsive and effective care.

"The report also recognises that our staff treat all our patients with kindness and respect.

“This is a very challenging time for GP practices but we are committed to doing our very best."

To keep up-to-date with all the latest developments with your local hospitals and other health stories, click here.

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket