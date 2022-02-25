Do you love writing? Do you like chatting to people and finding out what makes them tick?

Suffolk News and the Bury Free Press are teaming up with Facebook’s parent company Meta to offer a fantastic opportunity for a would-be reporter to take their first steps in journalism.

We are looking for an enthusiastic journalist to join the team at our multimedia newsroom in Bury St Edmunds as our first Community Reporter.

Suffolk News reporter Kaia Nicholl - could you follow in her footsteps and work as a journalist?

This fixed term, 22-month contract is part of a groundbreaking project involving Meta, the National Council for the Training of Journalists and local publishers across the UK.

The Bury Free Press is particularly keen to increase diversity in its newsroom and offer opportunities to those who may not have felt able to break into the media industry.

As a Community Reporter, the main role will be to engage with people in specific communities to curate, collate and create content relevant to them. We want someone to focus specifically on Stowmarket and all the positive news coming out of that town - its people, its schools, the stories which everyone there is talking about.

Editor Barry Peters said: “You might be doing a completely different job at the moment and want to make a career change to become a journalist. That’s fine with me.

“This is a unique opportunity to enter the media industry with one of the UK’s fastest-growing regional publishers, backed by training from the world’s largest social media company.

“We are open minded about whether we take on an apprentice or trainee - what is more important to us is finding somebody who recognises how local news can help inform and improve the lives of readers and who can demonstrate the ability to engage with under-represented communities.”

If this project and this role really excite you, email a CV and cover letter to Barry Peters via barry.peters@iliffepublishing.co.uk by March 18 in the first instance.