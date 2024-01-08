A fleet of gritters will be treating 36 roads across Suffolk as temperatures plummet below freezing.

Suffolk Highways posted to X with an update to confirm its teams will be gritting priority one roads across the county.

The 36 routes included in priority one are all A and B roads, roads to fire stations and hospitals, roads to bus and train stations, roads where the traffic flow exceeds 4,000 vehicles a day and long hills in excess of a five per cent gradient.

8 Jan gritting update: Road surface temperatures are forecast to drop below -2C, our teams will be treating priority 1 routes countywide from 6pm and again from 4.30am.



For information on gritting in Suffolk, visit https://t.co/8Xo5KChuQ3 — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) January 8, 2024

Earlier today, the Met Office issued a weather warning for ice in parts of Suffolk including Haverhill, Sudbury, Ipswich and Felixstowe.

The gritters will be in operation from 6pm and again from 4.30am tomorrow.

The team aim to treat all the roads within two and a half hours of starting this evening.