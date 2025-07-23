A cornhole club is celebrating after hosting an international tournament and securing a new home.

The Bury Baggers hosted the ACL Europe UK Open over the weekend, with players from Europe and the USA showcasing their skills at Culford School, near Bury St Edmunds.

Simon Mansfield, from the Bury Baggers, said hosting the competition was a ‘massive step for the sport in the UK’ and will help towards the overall goal of seeing cornhole becoming an Olympic sport.

Competitors at the ACL Europe UK Open. Picture: Mecha Morton

The ACL Europe UK Open, which ran from Friday to Sunday, included a range of events, including singles, juniors and doubles.

“The tournament will help us grow into a bigger club and attract more players,” said Simon.

Earlier this month, the Bury Baggers secured Culford School as its permanent home, moving from CurveMotion in Bury.

The Bury Baggers club is now based at Culford School. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Culford is perfect for us and very accommodating in helping our club,” said Simon

“We are looking to grow the members now we have somewhere easy to find and recognisable.

“The players are happy with the move and the space which is something we have missed for a while.”

Some of the Bury Baggers club in action. Picture: Mecha Morton

The competition took place at Culford School. Picture: Mecha Morton

What is cornhole?

Cornhole has grown in popularity in North America.

It involves players or teams throwing bean bags, aiming to land them on a board or get them through a hole.

Cornhole competitors in action at Culford School. Picture: Mecha Morton

The Bury Baggers club was started in 2022 by Matthew Richardson, while he was deployed on a US airbase, in Suffolk.

Where can you play cornhole?

The Bury Baggers hold weekly sessions on Tuesdays, between 7pm until 9.30pm, at Culford School.

The ACL Europe UK Open. Picture: Mecha Morton

The ACL Europe UK Open - Cornhole Picture: Mecha Morton

Players from the club attend events, festivals and weddings.

You can find more information about the club by searching for ‘Bury Baggers’ on Facebook, Instagram or Tiktok.