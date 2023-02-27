Shop staff were threatened with hammers during an armed robbery in Wickhambrook, between Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket, on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, at 5.20pm at the post office, on Thorns Corner.

Two masked robbers went into the shop and threatened the male shop assistant and female shopkeeper with hammers before pushing the staff around the store, demanding them to locate and open the shop safe.

Wickhambrook Post Office. Picture: Google street view

The alarm was activated and the robbers left the scene with cash from the till.

The victims were shaken but unhurt.

The male robbers were wearing black ski masks. One wore a dark blue hooded top, was described as ‘stocky’ and about five foot, 11ins. The second was wearing a matching shell suit with three strips down the side and a grey ‘beanie’ hat.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour at the time or saw a grey van in the area hould contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime number 37/11500/23 online at http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or email ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.