The RSPCA is asking Suffolk residents if they know anything about a video of a hamster being killed with a gun.

The footage, posted on Facebook, shows the helpless animal in a hamster ball before it is shot multiple times with what appears to be an air rifle.

A spurt of blood can be seen coming from the ball as it's shot. Picture: RSPCA

Another man narrates the footage, confirming that “there is blood splatter”. After a final shot, the narrator says: “He’s stopped moving. He’s now dead.”

At this point in the video, a dog can be heard off-screen barking in distress.

No people can be viewed in the footage, which the RSPCA has decided not to publish, and the location it was captured is unclear.

This was reported to the RSPCA on September 28 and the RSPCA inspectors have been investigating lines of inquiry before appealing for information from the public.

RSPCA Inspector Caren Goodman-James said: “This footage is absolutely awful. It would have been a terrifying ordeal for the poor hamster.

The RSPCA believes the weapon used was an air rifle. Picture: RSPCA

"The man speaking in the video appears to find the whole situation amusing which is really distressing to see.

“This was then posted on social media where it could have been viewed by hundreds or thousands of people.

"We know that sadly seeing videos like this on social media may mean some people become desensitized to this kind of violence but this is totally unacceptable behaviour and we are keen to find out more information about this video.”

Anyone with information about the video is urged to contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.

