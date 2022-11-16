Despite Ofcom receiving more than a thousand complaints about MP Matt Hancock appearing in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! he remains on the ITV show - but for how long?

On Wednesday night's episode he was one again left on the subs bench for the bushtucker trial with DJ Chris Moyles crossing the 'Matt Hancock bridge' (named by Jill Scott) to take on the Boiling Point trial.

The start of the episode was pretty quiet by Matt's Jungle Jaunt standards and he seemed to enjoy listening to conversations from his leader's chair.

On one occasion Boy George decided he was in the mood for a debate with Matt, about arms, with Seann Walsh describing it as Prime Minister's Questions.

Strangely despite insisting he loved to debate, Matt didn't seem keen to take on the 80's popstar.

Later in the episode Matt got the chance to win some lucky balls at the 'unfair funfair' alongside Seann, Scarlette and Mike.

His campmates praised Matt for his 'great aim' with a water pistol and were amused by how upright he stood whilst he tried to collect water in a carton on his head.

Those that win the most lucky balls will win a trip to the beach where they will be able to tuck into a BBQ.

At the end of the episode Matt said he was 'up for doing' the next trial after the celebrities were told they had to pick who would take it on.

Those watching on Thursday night will see which of his campmates he teams up with.

MATT'S JUNGLE HIGH: Showing off his water pistol technique.

MATT'S JUNGLE LOW: Dodging Boy George's arms debate - what else is there to do in the jungle?

Your views:

With a constituency that covers Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket, the MP for West Suffolk has proved to be a divisive figure on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

On the Haverhill Echo Facebook page, Francis Rutter said: "Getting in the limelight again, all this attention is what he wants and lives for.

"Don't give it to him - he needs to be ousted from Suffolk!"

