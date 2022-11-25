So who has been watching Matt Hancock in the jungle?

I started to - but then lost interest.

It just became one big mighty yawn. And pretty much, still is.

Matt Hancock in the jungle. Picture ITV

As we know, the former health secretary wanted the public to see the ‘real him’, the person behind the politician.

Also, of course, the person behind the image of him kissing his aide in a Westminster office, in the midst of a pandemic, breaking his own rules.

It later emerged, he confessed, he was really on the show to seek ‘forgiveness’, but for what, never became clear.

I suspect it was the latter.

I interviewed Matt Hancock for Suffolk News' sister paper, The Bury Free Press, in April of this year.

At the time he was re-emerging into the public sphere with what had been dubbed a ‘come-back’, but he told me, resenting the term, was more of a ‘rebirth’.

Returning to the backbenches and focusing on the West Suffolk and national issues, had given him a new lease of life, he said.

Interestingly, he also felt he had been forgiven.

“The honest truth is the public have been very forgiving to me,” he said.

“That’s how people are in this country, they have been very, very supportive and I’ve been really grateful for that.

(Yes Matt, this is obviously why they voted for you to take six Bushtucker Trials in a row)

“When people stop me in the street, we talk,” he added.

“People are very kind. They tend to say: ‘thank you for my vaccine’; a lot of people say that.

“And they often ask for a selfie.”

A selfie. You gotta love it. Almost as if he was feeling like a celebrity, back then.

So why is he really doing this?

His spokesman says: “Matt hopes to raise the profile of his dyslexia campaign and will use the platform to talk about an issue he really cares about in front of millions of people.

“Matt’s excellent team continue to deal with constituency matters, as they already do while he’s in Westminster.

“Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia – including the British Dyslexia Association, off the back of his appearance.”

Personally, though, I think he has just gone mad.

His almost psychopathic approach to the Bushtucker Trials has been to say the least, unnerving.

It’s almost as if you could do anything to him, and he wouldn’t flinch, so determined is he on his mission for forgiveness and public approbation.

There is, and always has been, something almost medieval underlying this show, and it wouldn’t come as any surprise to hear the Ant and Dec, gleefully ask: “People, shall we throw him to the lions?

“Press the red button now, if you think yes!”

I’ve no doubt, Matt (forgive me) Hancock would clasp his hands together and bravely declare: “Okay, I’m ready for the challenge. Let’s do it!”

