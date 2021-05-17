Our journey out of lockdown is well and truly on course with Step 3 of the roadmap given the green light by the Prime Minister last week.

This week has seen the most significant easing of lockdown restrictions yet, with everyday life beginning to reflect the reality we once knew, pre- March 2020.

This penultimate step in the government’s roadmap out of lockdown means the return of indoor gatherings of up to six people or two households, while up to 30 people can meet together outside.

Steve Jupp (47181864)

Pub, bars and restaurants will be able to welcome people inside (ironically just as the weather starts to improve), and entertainment venues like cinemas and theatres will be able to open, subject to restrictions on numbers.

And, last but not least… hugging is back. I for one can’t wait to hug my family. This has been a long journey and an incredibly tough one for all of us, regardless of our personal circumstances.

Everyone has been affected in some way or another and it seems fitting in Mental Health Awareness Week that we will be able to enjoy more time with our loved ones.

This global pandemic has not only threatened our physical health but mental health as well, with many people put under enormous strain in dealing with the fall-out of lockdown.

I have no doubt we’ve all had our personal battles in this time but I truly believe better days lie ahead.

The continued easing of restrictions alongside the vaccine roll-out provides the clearest signal yet in these past 14 months that we can start to return to a near-normal life safely.

Policing has also adapted during the pandemic to make sure we continue to do our job of protecting the public, enforcing the Health Protection Regulations while keeping our staff as safe as we possibly can. This task hasn’t been easy at times.

However, I’m extremely proud of the way my colleagues across the county have responded and I know they’re keen to get back to business as usual.

We’ve always been here throughout the pandemic for those who have needed us most, but the further easing of restrictions makes our contact with the public that bit easier.

We will be out and about more in our communities, we will be visible and we will get back to that face-to-face engagement which is so important.

This month the West Suffolk policing teams have been engaging with and supporting all businesses who play a part in the night time economy.

Whilst not all establishments have re-opened, it has been key for us to work with our pubs and takeaway premises to ensure business owners are supported with the early increase in their own demand.

The initial relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions have largely gone without incident and we are yet to see any significant impact in crime and disorder. Officers did, however, attend to the King’s Head in Great Cornard on the evening of April 24 following reports of an explosion.

Police supported three people who had received burns as well as offering support to the wider customer base and staff. Officers are currently investigating this incident that has proved to have no premeditated motivation.

Many premises have used their outdoor space creatively. Where reasonable we are encouraging a tolerant attitude in the community towards noise in the vicinity of premises that are diversifying to provide a business outdoors.

However, we are also reminding premises of their responsibilities in considering their neighbours. Where contraventions of the Covid-19 regulations have been identified our licensing officers have worked through this in partnership with the licensee and the local authority.

The next stage of the ‘roadmap’ will enable customers to enjoy the inside of premises and we anticipate observing at the same time a substantial increase in footfall in our town centres as many premises who have so far remained closed due to lack of outdoor space open again.

Now the restrictions have eased, this means a return to policing of the night-time economy. You can expect to see officers being highly visible outside of the pubs and clubs, talking with people, preventing disorder and ensuring that the remaining Covid-19 regulations are adhered to.

To date, the public in West Suffolk have been fantastic and in the main taken personal responsibility for the wellbeing of those around them. We ask this consideration for others continues as we enter the next stage, but we will take necessary action against those who breach rules that are in place for the safety of all.

The overriding message as the night-time economy re-opens is ‘have fun, be safe and get home’. It is wise to make travel home plans and pre book transport so you don’t find yourself stranded late at night. If you have any concerns please speak to a police patrol when you are out or make contact with your local safer neighbourhood team.’

Finally, congratulations to Tim Passmore who, following the recent PCC elections, continues as Police & Crime Commissioner for another three years. I look forward to working with Tim and his team in keeping our county safe.