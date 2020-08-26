Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Appeal to trace missing Mildenhall woman Anne Hutchinson

By Paul Derrick
Published: 12:48, 26 August 2020
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 74-year-old woman from Mildenhall .

Anne Hutchinson was reported missing on Monday, August 24 shortly before 9.45pm.

Anne is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and with grey hair.

Anne Hutchinson
She also wears glasses.

Anne has links to Lincolnshire, Kent and Cambridgeshire.

Officers are concerned for Anne’s welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen her, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Bury St EdmundsHuman InterestMildenhallNewmarket

