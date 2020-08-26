Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 74-year-old woman from Mildenhall .

Anne Hutchinson was reported missing on Monday, August 24 shortly before 9.45pm.

Anne is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and with grey hair.

Anne Hutchinson

She also wears glasses.

Anne has links to Lincolnshire, Kent and Cambridgeshire.

Officers are concerned for Anne’s welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen her, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk