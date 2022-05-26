Residents are being invited to have their say from today on sites for thousands of new homes and jobs in West Suffolk's blueprint for growth over the next 18 years.

The West Suffolk Local Plan, covering the period through to 2040, will make provision for land allocation across the district, and set out where housing and land development can take place.

It will also outline policies to support a range of projects including affordable housing, new play areas, health, education and transport.

Local Plan - Bury St Edmunds North

Local Plan - Bury St Edmunds South

A consultation on West Suffolk Council's preferred options, with land for 7,134 homes, runs until July 26 and residents can visit a virtual exhibition here.

Councillor David Roach, the council's cabinet member for planning, said: "Having a local plan in place is vital.

"Without it, development will still happen, but our communities and the council will have less of a voice. Without it we won’t be able to prevent inappropriate, speculative development from taking place.

Local Plan - Newmarket North

Local Plan - Newmarket South

"Without it we can’t offer as much protection to greenfield sites and the countryside while there would also be fewer safeguards to stop employment land being used for housing. And we could well end up with other inappropriate garden, infill and other development that negatively impacts on communities.

"The local plan is crucial to meeting housing needs, so our communities have somewhere to live, that homes are built to good quality and are adaptable to support people’s changing health needs as they get older. It is also key to ensuring land is allocated for different types of businesses, supporting their ambitions and with it jobs and the future of our communities.

"That’s why it is important that people to have their say. It’s your future, your say, your West Suffolk."

This is the second round of consultation after the first stage led to a refined set of sites.

Local Plan - Brandon

Local Plan - Haverhill

Local Plan - Mildenhall

As part of the consultation, the authority is issuing a 'call for sites' to ensure it has explored all possible options.

The Government has identified that 15,200 more homes will be needed in West Suffolk by 2040 to meet future housing needs.

Some 8,600 of these already have planning permission which leaves land for at least 6,600 homes to be identified through the new local plan.

West Suffolk Local Plan preferred options virtual village hall. Picture: West Suffolk Council

The preferred options stage includes land for 7,134 homes as the council must over allocate to provide a level of choice and certainty that it will meet its housing needs.

It is made up of new sites as well as sites in the existing plans of the former St Edmundsbury Borough and Forest Heath District Councils that are yet to gain planning permission, and which are now being reassessed as part of the new local plan.

Of the land identified for the 7,134 homes, only 2,600 of these homes are on new sites that have been put forward.

A series of public exhibitions will be held including at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds from 10am to 4.30pm on June 11, Haverhill market on July 2 from 9am to 3pm, Mildenhall Hub on June 25 from 9am to 4.30pm and Newmarket - The Guineas shopping centre outside the library and The Pantry on June 14 from 9am to 3pm and July 16 from 9am to 4.30pm.