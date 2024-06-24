A heat-health warning is in place across Suffolk.

It comes as Santon Downham recorded the highest temperature in the East on Sunday, at 25.7C - and Weybourne, Norfolk, was recorded as the sunniest place.

The East of England is one of eight regions issued with a yellow heat-health alert by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office.

A yellow Heath Health warning was put in place this morning. Picture: UK Health Security Agency

The yellow warning means the forecast ‘mini-heatwave’, with temperatures set to reach 31C in some parts of the country, has ‘potential for significant impacts’ across the health and social care sector, with a risk to those who are particularly vulnerable.

It came into force at 8am this morning and runs until to Thursday at 5pm.

Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System issued advice on X, (formerly Twitter) to help those struggling in the soaring temperatures.

☀ With warmer weather coming our way soon, make sure to stay well in the heat:



🥤keep hydrated

🌳stay in the shade where possible

😎wear suncream and sunglasses

🏃‍♀️avoid strenuous activity

👒consider wearing a hat and light, loose-fitting clothes https://t.co/MqVpNvahUO — Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System (ICS) (@nandwics) June 21, 2024

The strongest warnings have been issued for the the East of England, East Anglia, East Midlands and the South East.

The warning also indicates increased pressure on healthcare services.

The heat health alert service covers England only, with colours including green - when no alert is issued; yellow - meaning a response is required; amber - an enhanced response is required; and red - an emergency response, with significant risk to life.