A hospital trust, have said they 'understand the challenges' that their staff members are facing, as it was revealed that nationally 40,000 nurses have left the NHS in the past year.

This comes at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), ballots all of its UK members on strike action, the union is recommending its 30,000 members walk out over pay.

National data, examined by the Nuffield Trust for the BBC, said there was increasing evidence that stress and the need for a better work-life balance, was 'driving nurses to leave'.

At the end of September, 2022, West Suffolk Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, that runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket Community Hospital, employed 1,342 nurses in both hospital and community healthcare settings.

Jeremy Over, executive director of workforce and communications at West Suffolk Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We understand how challenging it has been for all colleagues working in health and social care, including our nursing teams, throughout the pandemic and beyond.

"They have shown courage, strength and determination to ensure the safety and care of our west Suffolk residents."

Mr Over added: "Supporting out staff with their health and wellbeing is of critical importance to the trust and we have developed a package of measures to help all colleagues."

He continued: "Nursing colleagues are also offered support through the national professional nurse advocate scheme, which provides nurse advocates with skills to facilitate restorative supervision and peer support to their colleagues and teams.

"While recruitment remains challenging across the NHS, we continue to actively recruit to vacant positions - attracting new joiners locally, nationally and through our international recruitment programme."

The trust said they have recruited 'in the region of' 70 new nurses between January to August 2022, and an additional 19 student nurses who started their training in September.

They also highlighted their 'strong international nursing recruitment practice' and said an average of eight nurses join the trust from abroad ever month.

In August nine new international nurses were employed by the trust and a further 32 will arrive before Christmas.

In July 2022 it was revealed that at the at West Suffolk Hospital site, in Bury St Edmunds, alone there were 11,102.53 days absent in 2021 compared to 6,114.03 in 2018.

The trust has said wellbeing support is available to staff through the trust's dedicated staff support psychology team - and they are given access to free leisure facilities.

Nursing staff working in Suffolk, that are members of the RCN union, are currently being balloted for strike action - results will be published on November 2.

The RCN has been calling for a pay rise of 5 per cent above the Retail Price Index (RPI) rate of inflation which is 12 per cent.

Teresa Budrey, RCN Eastern Regional Director, said: “Nursing has been neglected for far too long and the workforce crisis repeatedly ignored, patient safety is being put at risk and nursing staff cannot stand by when they can see patient care suffering.

“The profession has endured years of real-terms pay cuts and many staff cannot afford to nurse any longer, they are seeking employment in other sectors, adding to the staff shortages already impacting on patients.

“Strike action is a last resort for our members but we are now at a stage where nursing staff need to make a stand, which is why the RCN is encouraging them to support this action.

“Any strike action which takes place will be lawful, carefully planned and measures put in place to protect life-preserving services."

Responding to the proposed nursing strike, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Social Care, said: "We value the hard work of NHS nurses and are working hard to support them – including by giving over 1 million NHS workers, including nurses, a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year, as recommended by the independent NHS Pay Review Body.

“NHS staff also received a 3% pay rise last year, increasing nurses’ pay by £1,000 on average despite a public sector pay freeze.

“Industrial action is a matter for unions, and we urge them to carefully consider the potential impacts on patients.”

The NHS Pay Review Body, covering all non-medical staff including: nurses, allied health professionals, admin staff, and porters, recommended a £1,400 consolidated uplift to full-time equivalent salaries, enhanced for the top of band 6 and band 7 - equal to a 4% uplift.

The lowest earners such as porters and cleaners received up to 9.3% in comparison to 2021 to 2022 pay scales