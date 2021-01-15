Health Secretary Matt Hancock says 'impossible' to predict when lockdown will end but 'the measures are working'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said it is 'impossible' to predict when lockdown will end but is 'cautiously optimistic' the number of cases is beginning to decrease.

In an interview with Suffolk News, Mr Hancock, West Suffolk MP, said although the restrictions were beginning to work, case rates were still 'far too high' and 'the next few weeks are going to be difficult'.

Asked when lockdown will end, he said: "It's impossible to say. I'm really looking forward to a great summer in Suffolk.

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock. Picture by Mark Westley

"We will watch the data very closely. At the moment the pressure on the NHS is enormous but I'm cautiously optimistic the number of cases is coming down.

"If I look at Suffolk as a whole, the weekly average has come down from 585 to 470 cases over the last week and so there's reasons to know the lockdown is starting to work but these case rates are still far, far too high and we've got to get this right down but people should have confidence the measures are working.

"If you look at West Suffolk the cases have come down even more from an average of 129 to an average of 94 so that's down by a third over the last week so it is starting to work but we've got a long way to go and I appreciate the next few weeks are going to be difficult."

Mike Garling with his sister Emma has permanently closed The LP, in Bury St Edmunds, due to the impact of the restrictions. Picture by Mark Westley

The restrictions though are digging into livelihoods and just this week Bury St Edmunds venue The LP announced it was closing permanently as a result of the lockdowns.

Mr Hancock said his 'heart goes out' to businesses unable to survive.

"The impact of these restrictions is terrible in many ways - the impact on business, on people's mental health and the economy," he said.

"It's not anything anyone wants to see. The problem is the alternative is far worse.

"Everybody can see now the pressures on the NHS and it's very important we save lives from the virus inparticular with the new variant.

"I'm really grateful for the support of the public but my heart goes out to businesses that can't survive through this.

"I came into politics because I come from a small business background and I understand the impact of something completely outside your control which knocks over a business and we need to be as supportive as we possibly can. The Chancellor has been financially supportive and the best way to get through it is for everybody to follow the rules and get the cases down and the vaccine rolled out as quickly as we possibly can."

Jean Wingfield was one of the first in line to have her first dose of the vaccine in Haverhill this morning. Picture by Sam Walker

Concerns have been raised by some in the coronavirus vaccine priority groups that they have not yet been contacted about the vaccine.

Mr Hancock said that two out of every five of the over 80s have now been vaccinated across the country.

"That means more than half still haven't so if you're waiting we will get to you soon," he said. "The NHS will contact you and we're committedto making sure everyone over the age of 70 or is clinically vulnerable or is a health or social care worker gets the offer of that all important vaccine one month from today.

"We've got a month to go to hit that target. We're on track to hit this - across the UK as a whole there were more than 300,000 vaccinations yesterday."

The first coronavirus vaccinations for residents in Haverhill were rolled out earlier today - a moment described as 'such a relief' by one doctor.

NHS England has published a breakdown per region of the percentage of over 80s who have received their first dose, with the East of England the lowest at 29 per cent.

Have there been issues with rolling out the vaccine?

"It's just that it's very rural and the critical thing for the next few weeks is that we've got to make sure we keep opening more centres and getting the vaccine through," he said.

"Everybody will be reached and one of the reasons to set that goal across the whole country is that if areas have taken a bit more time to get started like in the East of England, and especially the more rural areas, we've got to make sure everyone gets a chance and an equal chance by then. There's a lot of work going on with the opening of the new centres to make sure that's put right."

Royal Mail delivery office in Skyliner Way, Bury St Edmunds, which has been hit by delays after staff tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

This week, Bury St Edmunds was placed on a Royal Mail list of areas suffering from limited delivery services as more of its workforce is affected by Covid-19.

The issue has prompted calls, including from MPs and the Communication Workers Union, for postal workers to be added to the priority list of people receiving coronavirus vaccinations.

Mr Hancock said: "It's important we take clinical priority according to need.

We've all got to stick by it because it's only together we can make this safe and all get vaccinated so we can put the pandemic behind us - Matt Hancock

"After that once we've vaccinated through all those with particular clinical priorities, then we will need to vaccinate according to need.

"For instance, postal workers, police, teachers and those who work in shops have all got a good case to be made. We haven't made a decision about what the prioritisation is once we get through all those who are clinically vulnerable."

Addressing postal delays, Mr Hancock said people are informed about their vaccine by post, phone or email and they were working with Royal Mail to 'ensure those crucial life saving letters get delivered in good time'.

Asked for his message to residents fed up with the restrictions, he said: "I know how everybody feels after the year we've had but actually the resilience people have shown to stick with what's needed has been remarkable.

"It's on all of us this - we've all got to stick by it because it's only together we can make this safe and all get vaccinated so we can put the pandemic behind us."

