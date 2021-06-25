West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is facing allegations of an affair with one of his aides,

The Health Secretary, who lives near Haverhill, is featured on The Sun newspaper's front pages today.

Pictures appear to show the married father-of-three in a clinch with Gina Coladangelo, 43, who he hired using public money.

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock

The newspaper report claims the pictures - which appear to show Mr Hancock kissing Ms Coladangelo - were captured in May at the headquarters of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Mr Hancock has been married to his wife Martha since 2006. They have a daughter and two sons.

He was due to visit Newmarket Day Centre at 2pm today to open its new cafe, The Orangery - but the trip has now been cancelled.

The Health Secretary hired Ms Coladangelo as an unpaid adviser on a six-month contract in March last year, before appointing her as a non-executive director at the department.

She is the marketing and communications director at Oliver Bonas, a British retailer founded by her husband Oliver Tress.

Matt Hancock is said to have met Ms Coladangelo at university.

A friend of the health secretary reportedly told The Sun they had 'no comment' on the matter, but that 'no rules' had been breached.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday morning that he would not be commenting on the “entirely personal” matter following the reports about his Cabinet colleague.

When asked if the Health Secretary had been ignoring social distancing rules when the images were taken, Mr Shapps told LBC he is “quite sure that whatever the rules were at the time were followed”.

In terms of rules, anyone who has been appointed has to go through an incredibly rigorous process in Government, so whatever the rules are, the rules will have to be followed

However, the Government’s road map out of lockdown said people should continue to keep their distance from anyone not in their household or support bubble until May 17.

The news comes just days after it was alleged Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly called the West Suffolk MP "hopeless".

The claim was made by former government advisor Dominic Cummings who published a screenshot apparently showing a WhatsApp exchange between himself and Mr Johnson.

Cummings highlighted the US’s surge in testing capacity and criticised Hancock for saying he was “sceptical” about meeting a target.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said on Twitter: “The reason Matt Hancock should resign is that he is a terrible Health Secretary, not because of his private life.

“From the PPE scandal, the crisis in our care service and the unbelievably poor test and trace system, he has utterly failed.”

Mr Hancock's office and the Department of Health has been approached for comment.

We'll be following the story throughout the day.

