Healthcare workers at a US military airbase in Suffolk have begun to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The first vaccinations at RAF Lakenheath started on Tuesday, December 29 for healthcare workers and first responders.

Technical Sgt Justin Pribble, 48th Medical Group pediatrics/immunology flight chief, administered the first Covid-19 jab to Capt Branden Hunsaker, 48th Medical Group emergency physician.

Picture by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog

Col Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: "The health of our force, families, and communities always remains a top priority.

"This vaccine is an important part of the way forward as we continue to care for the communities where we live and work."

Under US Food and Drug Administration emergency use approval, the vaccine is voluntary but recommended by the military.

Picture by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog

Col Thomas Stamp, 48th Medical Group commander, said: "At the Medical Group, we are excited and honoured to be a part of the rollout of this historic vaccination programme.

"We have full confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and are eager to do our part to bring the Covid-19 pandemic to an end."

