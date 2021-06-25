Health Secretary Matt Hancock has apologised for breaking Covid rules following a steamy kiss with a Whitehall aide.

MP Mr Hancock, who represents West Suffolk, 42, said he 'has let people down and is very sorry' for breaking social distancing rules.

His apology comes after calls from both Liberal Democrat and Labour MPs for his resignation.

The Health Secretary said in a short statement: ‘I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances.

‘I have let people down and am very sorry.

"I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.’

At the election count in Newmarket Leisure Centre 2019 Matt Hancock with wife, Martha. Picture by Mark Westley

The Health Secretary, who lives near Haverhill, is featured on The Sun newspaper's front pages today.

Pictures appear to show the married father-of-three in a clinch with Gina Coladangelo, 43, who he hired using public money.

The newspaper report claims the pictures - which appear to show Mr Hancock kissing Ms Coladangelo - were captured in May at the headquarters of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Mr Hancock has been married to his wife Martha since 2006. They have a daughter and two sons.

He was due to visit Newmarket Day Centre at 2pm today to open its new cafe, The Orangery - but the trip was cancelled.

A spokesperson for the centre said they had 'anticipated' the visit would be cancelled but did not wish to comment further 'on the circumstances'.

The Health Secretary hired Ms Coladangelo as an unpaid adviser on a six-month contract in March last year, before appointing her as a non-executive director at the department.

She is the marketing and communications director at Oliver Bonas, a British retailer founded by her husband Oliver Tress.

Matt Hancock is said to have met Ms Coladangelo at university.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday morning that he would not be commenting on the “entirely personal” matter following the reports about his Cabinet colleague.

When asked if the Health Secretary had been ignoring social distancing rules when the images were taken, Mr Shapps told LBC he is “quite sure that whatever the rules were at the time were followed”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said on Twitter: “The reason Matt Hancock should resign is that he is a terrible Health Secretary, not because of his private life.

It emerged in May last year that Government adviser Professor Neil Ferguson had allowed a woman, reported to be his lover, to visit him at home in London on at least two occasions during lockdown.

The Government adviser, whose work was crucial in Boris Johnson’s move to enforce strict restrictions, stood down from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) over what he called an “error of judgment”.

Mr Hancock called the revelations “extraordinary” at the time, telling Sky News: “Everyone has got to follow the social distancing rules.”

The Health Secretary was not at his north London home on Friday morning

