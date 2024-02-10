A yellow weather warning has been issued for Suffolk which could cause further flooding and travel disruptions.

The Met Office warning will be in place for the county from 7pm to 12pm tomorrow.

The rain follows the recent downpours which flooded roads in Bury St Edmunds, Beyton, Elmswell, Stowmarket and Framlingham.

The warning will be in place from 7pm today until 12pm tomorrow. Picture: Google Maps

Flooding in Thurston Road, Beyton. Photo taken yesterday. Picture: Ross Waldron

Forecasters say that areas could see 10-15mm of rain, with the wettest spots seeing 25-30mm.

A flood alert is in place for the River Lark from Sicklesmere, near Bury St Edmunds, to Isleham, near Newmarket. The river is being monitored by the Environment Agency.

The Met Office are urging people to check road conditions before driving and to amend travel plans if necessary.