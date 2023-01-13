Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Delays on Newmarket Road in Cowlinge between Newmarket and Haverhill after car crashes into ditch

By Paul Derrick
-
Published: 14:11, 13 January 2023
 | Updated: 14:13, 13 January 2023

Delays have been reported on a key route after a car crashed into a ditch.

Suffolk Police were alerted at 12.55pm to the collision in Newmarket Road, Cowlinge, which is between Newmarket and Haverhill.

A spokesman said a Ford S-MAX crashed into a ditch and is believed to have hit a telegraph pole.

Newmarket Road in Cowlinge. Picture: Google Maps
Newmarket Road in Cowlinge. Picture: Google Maps

The driver was not injured.

The AA said there were reports of heavy traffic.

