Delays have been reported on a key route after a car crashed into a ditch.

Suffolk Police were alerted at 12.55pm to the collision in Newmarket Road, Cowlinge, which is between Newmarket and Haverhill.

A spokesman said a Ford S-MAX crashed into a ditch and is believed to have hit a telegraph pole.

Newmarket Road in Cowlinge. Picture: Google Maps

The driver was not injured.

The AA said there were reports of heavy traffic.