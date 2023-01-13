Delays on Newmarket Road in Cowlinge between Newmarket and Haverhill after car crashes into ditch
Published: 14:11, 13 January 2023
| Updated: 14:13, 13 January 2023
Delays have been reported on a key route after a car crashed into a ditch.
Suffolk Police were alerted at 12.55pm to the collision in Newmarket Road, Cowlinge, which is between Newmarket and Haverhill.
A spokesman said a Ford S-MAX crashed into a ditch and is believed to have hit a telegraph pole.
The driver was not injured.
The AA said there were reports of heavy traffic.