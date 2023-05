More news, no ads

Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause Suffolk drivers some delays:

►Bury St Edmunds

St Andrews Street South: May 15 to 19. Road closure and diversion route due to CityFibre work.

Suffolk roadworks, diversions and closures. Picture: iStock

Risbygate Street: May 9 to 11. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Skinner Street: May 11 and 12. Road closure and diversion routes due to Openreach work.

Tayfen Road: May 9. Alternate one-way due to Openreach work.

Rougham Road: May 16 to 19. Lane closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

►Felixstowe

High Road East: May 9. Two-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Links Avenue: May 9 to 26. Road closure due to Cadent gas work.

High Street: May 9 and 10. Two-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

►Haverhill

Mill Road: May 19. Road closure and diversion route due to UK Power Networks work.

Ruffles Road: May 10 to 12. Alternate one-way due to Lightspeed Networks work.

Wratting Road: Until May 9. Multi-way traffic signals due to Gigaclear work.

Hamlet Road: May 9 to 11. Multi-way traffic signals due to Lightspeed Networks work.

►Ipswich

Colchester Road: May 13 and 14. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Heath Road: May 15 to 22. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Hatfield Road and Nacton Road: May 20 and 21. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Bramford Road: May 11 to 13. Alternate one-way due to Suffolk County Council work.

Westerfield Road: May 9 to 22. Two-way traffic signals due to Virgin Media work.

Whearstead Road: May 10 (9.30am to 3.30pm). Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Penshurst Road: May 10 to 12. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.

►Lowestoft

High Street: May 11 and 12. Alternate one-way due to Essex and Suffolk Water work.

Clapham Road South: May 18 to 22. Two-way traffic signals due to Virgin Media work.

The Ravine: Until September 29. Road closure and diversion due to Suffolk County Council work.

Lyndhurst Road: May 15 to 19. Alternate one-way due to Essex and Suffolk Water work.

►Newmarket

High Street: May 14. Lane closure due to Openreach work

Fordham Road and Snailwell Road: May 14. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Field Terrace Road: Until May 16. Some carriageway incursion due to Suffolk County Council work.

George Lambton Avenue: Until May 12. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Exning Road: Until May 12. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Studlands Park Avenue: May 16 to 19. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

►Sudbury

Springlands Way: May 16. Multi-way traffic signals due to County Broadband work.

Gainsborough Street: May 14. Road closure and diversion route due to Anglian Water work.

Waldingfield Road: May 9 to 11. Two-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Blackfriars: Until May 9. Alternate one-way system due to Anglian Water work.

Newton Road: May 17 to 19. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.