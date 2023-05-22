More news, no ads

Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause Suffolk drivers some delays:

►Bury St Edmunds

West Road and Linnet Road: May 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Suffolk roadworks, diversions and closures. Picture: iStock

Risbygate Street: Until May 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.

Northgate Avenue: Until June 5. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Mount Road: May 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Mildenhall Road: May 24 to 26. Two-way traffic signals due to UK Power Networks work.

►Felixstowe

Princes Street: Until June 12. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.

Sea Road and Buregate Road: Until May 26. Two-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Beatrice Avenue: Until May 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Links Avenue: Until May 26. Road closure due to Cadent gas work.

►Haverhill

Hollands Road, Duddery Hill and Rookwood Way: Until May 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Withersfield Road: May 23 to 25. Alternate one-way system due to Lightspeed Networks work.

Queens Street: May 24 to 27. Multi-way traffic signals due to Lightspeed Networks work.

►Ipswich

Norwich Road: May 30. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

London Road: May 30 to June 1. Alternate one-way system due to Anglian Water work.

Woodbridge Road: May 28. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Stanley Avenue: may 30 to June 2. Road closure due to CityFibre work.

Foxhall Road: Until May 27. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.

Cauldwell Hall Road: May 30 to June 1. two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

►Lowestoft

Hamilton Road: Until October 27. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Denmark Road, Rotterdam Road and Peto Way: Until August 31. Road closures and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.

The Ravine: Until September 29. Road closure and diversion due to Suffolk County Council work.

►Newmarket

The Avenue: May 30 to June 1. Two-way traffic signals due to Virgin Media work.

Studlands Park Avenue: Until July 28. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

George Lambton Avenue: Until May 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Exning Road: May 23 to 25. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

►Sudbury

East Street and Old Market Place: May 27 and 28. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Newton Road: Until May 24. Two-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Waldingfield Road: May 27. Road closure (between 7pm and 11pm) due to Suffolk County Council work.

Waldingfield Road: Until May 24. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Friars Street: May 23 to 26. Two-way traffic signals due to UK Power Networks work.