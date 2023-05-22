Roadworks in seven Suffolk towns including Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Ipswich, Lowestoft, and Newmarket
Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause Suffolk drivers some delays:
►Bury St Edmunds
West Road and Linnet Road: May 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
Risbygate Street: Until May 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.
Northgate Avenue: Until June 5. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.
Mount Road: May 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
Mildenhall Road: May 24 to 26. Two-way traffic signals due to UK Power Networks work.
►Felixstowe
Princes Street: Until June 12. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.
Sea Road and Buregate Road: Until May 26. Two-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
Beatrice Avenue: Until May 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
Links Avenue: Until May 26. Road closure due to Cadent gas work.
►Haverhill
Hollands Road, Duddery Hill and Rookwood Way: Until May 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.
Withersfield Road: May 23 to 25. Alternate one-way system due to Lightspeed Networks work.
Queens Street: May 24 to 27. Multi-way traffic signals due to Lightspeed Networks work.
►Ipswich
Norwich Road: May 30. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
London Road: May 30 to June 1. Alternate one-way system due to Anglian Water work.
Woodbridge Road: May 28. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
Stanley Avenue: may 30 to June 2. Road closure due to CityFibre work.
Foxhall Road: Until May 27. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.
Cauldwell Hall Road: May 30 to June 1. two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
►Lowestoft
Hamilton Road: Until October 27. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.
Denmark Road, Rotterdam Road and Peto Way: Until August 31. Road closures and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.
The Ravine: Until September 29. Road closure and diversion due to Suffolk County Council work.
►Newmarket
The Avenue: May 30 to June 1. Two-way traffic signals due to Virgin Media work.
Studlands Park Avenue: Until July 28. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.
George Lambton Avenue: Until May 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
Exning Road: May 23 to 25. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
►Sudbury
East Street and Old Market Place: May 27 and 28. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.
Newton Road: Until May 24. Two-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
Waldingfield Road: May 27. Road closure (between 7pm and 11pm) due to Suffolk County Council work.
Waldingfield Road: Until May 24. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
Friars Street: May 23 to 26. Two-way traffic signals due to UK Power Networks work.