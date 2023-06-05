More news, no ads

Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause Suffolk drivers some delays:

►Bury St Edmunds

Newmarket Road: June 11. Two-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Suffolk roadworks, diversions and closures

St Andrew’s Street North: Until June 16. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.

Cannon Street: June 10 and 11. Road closure and diversion route due to UK Power Networks work.

►Felixstowe

Ferry Road: Until June 11. Road closure and diversion route due to UK Power Networks work.

LInks Avenue: Until June 8. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.

Queens Road: June 12 to 26. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.

Princes Road: Until June 12. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.

Princes Street: Until June 12. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.

Sea Road and Cavendish Road: June 5 to 9. Two-way traffic signals due to UK Power Networks work.

►Haverhill

Lordscroft Road and Ehringshausen Way: from June 6 (8pm) to June 7 (5am). Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

The Glebe and Chapple Drive: Until June 14. Alternate one-way system due to Gigaclear work.

Friar Close: June 9 to 22. Alternate one-way system due to Gigaclear work.

►Ipswich

Dales Road: June 7 to 9. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.

Congreve Road: June 15 to 17. Multi-way traffic signals due to Hutchinson 3G work.

Hadleigh Road: Until June 9. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Defoe Road: Until September 15. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Bramford Lane: June 12 to 14. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

►Lowestoft

Whapland Road: Until June 7. Alternate one-way system due to Essex and Suffolk Water work.

Hamilton Road: Until October 27. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Denmark Road, Rotterdam Road and Peto Way: Until August 31. Road closures and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.

The Ravine: Until September 29. Road closure and diversion due to Suffolk County Council work.

►Newmarket

George Lambton Avenue: Until June 7. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Fordham Road: Until July 7. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Exning Road: June 12 to 14. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Studlands Park Avenue: Until July 28. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

►Sudbury

Waldingfield Road: Until June 7. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Cornard Road: June 8. Alternate one-way system due to County Broadband work.

Newton Road: June 7 to 13. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Park Close: June 8 to 12. Alternate one-way system due to Cadent gas work.