Roadworks in seven Suffolk towns including Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Ipswich, Lowestoft, and Newmarket
Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause Suffolk drivers some delays:
►Bury St Edmunds
Newmarket Road: June 11. Two-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
St Andrew’s Street North: Until June 16. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.
Cannon Street: June 10 and 11. Road closure and diversion route due to UK Power Networks work.
►Felixstowe
Ferry Road: Until June 11. Road closure and diversion route due to UK Power Networks work.
LInks Avenue: Until June 8. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.
Queens Road: June 12 to 26. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.
Princes Road: Until June 12. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.
Princes Street: Until June 12. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.
Sea Road and Cavendish Road: June 5 to 9. Two-way traffic signals due to UK Power Networks work.
►Haverhill
Lordscroft Road and Ehringshausen Way: from June 6 (8pm) to June 7 (5am). Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.
The Glebe and Chapple Drive: Until June 14. Alternate one-way system due to Gigaclear work.
Friar Close: June 9 to 22. Alternate one-way system due to Gigaclear work.
►Ipswich
Dales Road: June 7 to 9. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.
Congreve Road: June 15 to 17. Multi-way traffic signals due to Hutchinson 3G work.
Hadleigh Road: Until June 9. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.
Defoe Road: Until September 15. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
Bramford Lane: June 12 to 14. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
►Lowestoft
Whapland Road: Until June 7. Alternate one-way system due to Essex and Suffolk Water work.
Hamilton Road: Until October 27. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.
Denmark Road, Rotterdam Road and Peto Way: Until August 31. Road closures and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.
The Ravine: Until September 29. Road closure and diversion due to Suffolk County Council work.
►Newmarket
George Lambton Avenue: Until June 7. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
Fordham Road: Until July 7. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.
Exning Road: June 12 to 14. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
Studlands Park Avenue: Until July 28. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.
►Sudbury
Waldingfield Road: Until June 7. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
Cornard Road: June 8. Alternate one-way system due to County Broadband work.
Newton Road: June 7 to 13. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
Park Close: June 8 to 12. Alternate one-way system due to Cadent gas work.