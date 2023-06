More news, no ads

Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause Suffolk drivers some delays:

►Bury St Edmunds

Tayfen Road: July 5. Two-way traffics signals due to Anglian Water work.

St Andrews Street North, St Andrews Street South and Risbygate Street: July 3 to 6. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.

Risbygate Street and Nelson Street: June 26 to 28. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Looms Lane: Until June 27. Some carriageway incursions due to CityFibre work.

Westley Lane: June 30. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

►Felixstowe

Cobbold Road: Until June 29. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

High Street: June 28 (10am to 3pm). two-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Gulpher Road: June 26 to July 14. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Garrison Lane: June 26 to 30. Two-way traffic signals due to Global Utility Connections work.

►Haverhill

Wratting Road: June 26 to July 3. Multi-way traffic signals due to Gigaclear work.

Clements Lane: July 5 to 7. Two-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Bumpstead Road: June 27 (7pm to 11.45pm). Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Sturmer Road and Bumpstead Road: June 27 to 28. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

►Ipswich

Tuddenham Road: June 27 to 29. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Cauldwell Hall Road: June 27 to 29. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Bramford Road: June 27. Two-way traffic signals due to Virgin Media work.

Hadleigh Road: Until June 29. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Yarmouth Road: June 28 to 30. Lane closure due to Anglian Water work.

Defoe Road: Until September 15. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

►Lowestoft

Normanston Drive: June 28 to 30. Two-way traffic signals due to Virgin Media work.

Gorleston Road: Until June 30. Multi-way traffic signals due to Virgin Media work.

Hamilton Road: Until October 27. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Denmark Road, Rotterdam Road and Peto Way: Until August 31. Road closures and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.

The Ravine: Until September 29. Road closure and diversion due to Suffolk County Council work.

►Newmarket

The Avenue: June 28 and 29. Two-way traffic signals due to Virgin Media work.

High Street: June 28 to 30. Road closure and diversion route due to Anglian Water work.

Fordham Road and Rayes Lane: Until July 7. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Studlands Park Avenue: Until July 28. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

►Sudbury

Waldingfield Road: June 26 to 28. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Melford Road: July 4. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Shawlands Avenue: Until June 27. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.