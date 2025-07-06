Roadworks in seven Suffolk towns including Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Newmarket, Felixstowe and Lowestoft
Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause Suffolk drivers some delays in the coming days and weeks:
- Bury St Edmunds
Wigston Road: Until July 11. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
Fornham Road: Until July 8. Two-way traffic signals due to UK Power Networks work.
Glastonbury Road: Until July 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
Orttewell Road: Until July 8. Road closure due to Openreach work.
Sharps Lane, Horringer: Until July 27. Road closure due to CityFibre work.
- Ipswich
Anglesea Road: July 7 to July 9. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
Sproughton Road: Until July 31. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.
Bramford Lane: July 15 to July 17. Two-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
Sandyhill Lane: Until July 11. Multi-way traffic signals due to The Electricity Network Company work.
- Newmarket
Mill Hill: July 11 to July 15. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
George Lambton Avenue: July 16 to July 18. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
Snailwell Road: July 9 to July 11. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
- Felixstowe
Garrison Lane: July 7 to July 9. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
Langer Road: Until July 9. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.
Victoria Street: Until July 8. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
- Lowestoft
Stradbroke Road: July 8 to July 10. Two-way traffic signals due to Nexfibre work.
St Peters Street: July 17 to July 21. Lane closure due to UK Power Networks work.
May Road: July 8 to July 10. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to Nexfibre work.
- Sudbury
East Street: July 15 to July 17. Lane closure due to Anglian Water work.
Cornard Road: Until July 18. Two-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.
Burkitts Lane: Until July 8. Alternative one-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
- Haverhill
Bumpstead Road: July 7 to July 9. Multi-way traffic signals due to Nexfibre work.
Copy Hill: July 14 to July 29. Road closure due to Essex County Council work.