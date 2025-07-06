Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause Suffolk drivers some delays in the coming days and weeks:

- Bury St Edmunds

Wigston Road: Until July 11. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause motorists delays. Picture: iStock

Fornham Road: Until July 8. Two-way traffic signals due to UK Power Networks work.

Glastonbury Road: Until July 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Orttewell Road: Until July 8. Road closure due to Openreach work.

Sharps Lane, Horringer: Until July 27. Road closure due to CityFibre work.

- Ipswich

Anglesea Road: July 7 to July 9. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Sproughton Road: Until July 31. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Bramford Lane: July 15 to July 17. Two-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Sandyhill Lane: Until July 11. Multi-way traffic signals due to The Electricity Network Company work.

- Newmarket

Mill Hill: July 11 to July 15. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

George Lambton Avenue: July 16 to July 18. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Snailwell Road: July 9 to July 11. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

- Felixstowe

Garrison Lane: July 7 to July 9. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Langer Road: Until July 9. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.

Victoria Street: Until July 8. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

- Lowestoft

Stradbroke Road: July 8 to July 10. Two-way traffic signals due to Nexfibre work.

St Peters Street: July 17 to July 21. Lane closure due to UK Power Networks work.

May Road: July 8 to July 10. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to Nexfibre work.

- Sudbury

East Street: July 15 to July 17. Lane closure due to Anglian Water work.

Cornard Road: Until July 18. Two-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Burkitts Lane: Until July 8. Alternative one-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

- Haverhill

Bumpstead Road: July 7 to July 9. Multi-way traffic signals due to Nexfibre work.

Copy Hill: July 14 to July 29. Road closure due to Essex County Council work.