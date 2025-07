Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause Suffolk drivers some delays in the coming days and weeks:

- Bury St Edmunds

Newmarket Road: July 22 to July 24. Lane closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause motorists delays. Picture: iStock

Glastonbury Road: Until July 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Lancaster Avenue: July 21 to July 26. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Sharps Lane, Horringer: Until July 27. Road closure due to CityFibre work.

- Ipswich

Sproughton Road: Until July 31. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Belstead Road: July 29 to July 31. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Rushmere Road: July 23 to September 2. Road closure due to Cadent gas work.

Sandyhill Lane: July 28 to August 13. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Landseer Road: July 21 to July 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to The Electricity Network Company work.

- Newmarket

Mill Hill: July 23 to July 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Depot Road: July 23 to July 24. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

- Felixstowe

Walton Avenue: July 25 to July 28. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.

Mill Lane: July 30 to August 5. Temporary obstruction due to CityFibre work.

Garrison Lane: July 21 to July 23. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

- Lowestoft

Cotmer Road: July 21 to August 1. Two-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Carlton Road: July 21 to July 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to Essex and Suffolk Water work.

Stradbroke Road: July 21 to August 1. Two-way traffic signals due to Nexfibre work.

Norwich Road: July 21 to July 28. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Westwood Avenue: July 21 to August 1. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

- Sudbury

North Street: July 29 to July 31. Road closure due to Anglian Water work.

Bures Road: July 22 to July 24. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

- Haverhill

Copy Hill: Until July 29. Road closure due to Essex County Council work.

Wratting Road: Until July 21. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.