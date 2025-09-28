Roadworks in seven Suffolk towns including Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Newmarket, Felixstowe and Lowestoft
Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause Suffolk drivers some delays in the coming days and weeks:
- Bury St Edmunds
Fornham Road: Until October 10. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
Winchester Road: September 29 to October 10. Two-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
Reeds Buildings: October 8 to October 10. Road closure due to Anglian Water.
Cadogan Road: September 29 to October 10. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
- Ipswich
Valley Road: Until October 6. Multi-way traffic signals due to Energy Assets Pipelines work.
Hawke Road: Until October 10. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.
Valley Road: October 6 to October 15. Multi-way traffic signals due to Energy Assets Pipelines work.
Westerfield Road: Until December 16. Two-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.
- Newmarket
Fordham Road: October 1 to October 3. Mutli-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
Exeter Road: Until September 30. Temporary obstruction (15-minute delay) due to Suffolk County Council work.
Bury Road: October 6 to October 7. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
- Felixstowe
High Street: September 29 to October 12. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
Orwell Road: Until September 29. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.
- Lowestoft
Denmark Road: October 7 to October 10. Two-way traffic signals due to UK Power Network works.
Spashett Road: Until October 3. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
- Sudbury
Springfield Road: September 30 until October 2. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
Windermere Road: October 6 to October 8. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
- Haverhill
Chalkstone Way: October 8 to October 10. Mutli-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
Kingfisher Close: October 7 to October 9. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.