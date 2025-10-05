Roadworks in seven Suffolk towns including Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Newmarket, Felixstowe and Lowestoft
Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause Suffolk drivers some delays in the coming days and weeks:
- Bury St Edmunds
Fornham Road: Until October 10. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
Winchester Road: Until October 10. Two-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
Reeds Buildings: October 8 to October 10. Road closure due to Anglian Water.
Cadogan Road: Until October 10. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
- Ipswich
Fircroft Road: October 9 to October 15. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.
Hawke Road: Until October 10. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.
Valley Road: October 6 to October 15. Multi-way traffic signals due to Energy Assets Pipelines work.
Westerfield Road: Until December 16. Two-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.
- Newmarket
Fordham Road: October 13 to October 18. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.
Bury Road: October 6 to October 7. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
The Avenue: October 16 to October 20. Mutli-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
- Felixstowe
High Street: Until October 12. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
Candlet Road: Until November 10. Two-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
High Road East: October 6 to November 14. Two-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
- Lowestoft
Victoria Road: October 9 to October 13. Two-way traffic signals due to Essex and Suffolk Water work.
Denmark Road: October 7 to October 10. Two-way traffic signals due to UK Power Network works.
- Sudbury
Springfield Road: October 8 to October 10. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
Windermere Road: October 6 to October 8. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
- Haverhill
Chalkstone Way: October 8 to October 10. Mutli-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
Kingfisher Close: October 7 to October 9. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.