Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause Suffolk drivers some delays in the coming days and weeks:

- Bury St Edmunds

Fornham Road: Until October 10. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause motorists delays. Picture: iStock

Winchester Road: Until October 10. Two-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Reeds Buildings: October 8 to October 10. Road closure due to Anglian Water.

Cadogan Road: Until October 10. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

- Ipswich

Fircroft Road: October 9 to October 15. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.

Hawke Road: Until October 10. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Valley Road: October 6 to October 15. Multi-way traffic signals due to Energy Assets Pipelines work.

Westerfield Road: Until December 16. Two-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

- Newmarket

Fordham Road: October 13 to October 18. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Bury Road: October 6 to October 7. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

The Avenue: October 16 to October 20. Mutli-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

- Felixstowe

High Street: Until October 12. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Candlet Road: Until November 10. Two-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

High Road East: October 6 to November 14. Two-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

- Lowestoft

Victoria Road: October 9 to October 13. Two-way traffic signals due to Essex and Suffolk Water work.

Denmark Road: October 7 to October 10. Two-way traffic signals due to UK Power Network works.

- Sudbury

Springfield Road: October 8 to October 10. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Windermere Road: October 6 to October 8. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

- Haverhill

Chalkstone Way: October 8 to October 10. Mutli-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Kingfisher Close: October 7 to October 9. Alternate one-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.