The full line-up for one of Suffolk’s best-known and longest-running battle of the bands has been announced today.

The 26th BurySOUND competition will see 25 acts performing over five heats at The Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds, with the winner of each heat going on to perform at the grand final in The Apex on March 8.

Established in 1998, Last year’s BurySOUND winner was Ipswich Indie rock band, BlueFeed, with the competition’s Rising Star award going to Outbound from Bury St Edmunds.

BurySOUND 2023 winners BlueFeed. Picture: SuffolkNews

On the line-up announcement, organisers Tim Willett and Seymour Quigley said: “The incredible response from East Anglian artists (62 acts applying for the 25 available slots) underlines how strong, exciting and vibrant our region's music scene is right now.

“We are, as always, very excited to see the amazing talent this year's competition has to offer.”

Heat one will be on January 26, with Bella Ross, Chemical Paradox, Headcheck, Manic Stanley and TonyT competing.

Norwich rock lords, Settlements

With Norwich rock band Settlements as the night’s special guest headliners.

On February 2, heat two will see Dead Distance, Frankie, Gabrielle Ornate, Not Until Four and What On Earth battling it out for a place in the final.

Bury punk band Fuze will be the guest headliner for the night.

Fuze. Picture: Tony Bell

For the third heat of BurySOUND on February 9, Adam Evans, Helix, Name Loading, Sub-liminal and The 07s will take on each other with Suffolk sci-fi obsessed prog band, The Interesting Times Gang taking to the stage as the guest headliners.

The penultimate heat on February 16, has Broken Promises, Colourful Images, The Fifth Flaw, Jaded teeth and Lorenzo competing.

With Newmarket-based Indie/Alt-Folk quartet, Three Years Younger playing the guest headliner slot.

The Interesting Times Gang

Three Years Younger

The competition’s heats wrap up on February 23, with Gator, Joanna, Rascade, Splinters and Suns of Icarus strutting their stuff for a final spot

The final guest headliners of the the heats will be Cambridge's Tape Runs Out.

March 8’s grand final will see the group winners battle it out to be crowned this year’s champion and Framlingham’s indie sensations Ikarus will be guest headlining the event.

Tape Runs Out. Picture: Suzi Corker

Ikarus at BurySOUND 2023. Picture: Tony Bell

All the shows for BurySOUND 2024 are on between 6pm and 11pm, with all ages welcome though all under-14s must be accompanied by a parent or carer.

Tickets for BurySOUND 2024 are on sale now from the WhatsOnWestSuffolk website or directly from The Apex box office.