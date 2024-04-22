Changes to bin collections in West Suffolk over the May bank holidays have been confirmed.

On the weeks of the Monday, May 6 and Monday, May 27 bank holidays, bins will be emptied one day later than their usual date.

Normal service resumes on May 13 and June 3.

A West Suffolk Council spokesperson said the authority collects 83,500 bins each week and was grateful to residents in helping friends, family and neighbours with the bin schedule changes.