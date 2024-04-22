Bin collection changes confirmed in West Suffolk including Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Newmarket, Mildenhall and Brandon over May bank holidays
Published: 15:24, 22 April 2024
Changes to bin collections in West Suffolk over the May bank holidays have been confirmed.
On the weeks of the Monday, May 6 and Monday, May 27 bank holidays, bins will be emptied one day later than their usual date.
Normal service resumes on May 13 and June 3.
A West Suffolk Council spokesperson said the authority collects 83,500 bins each week and was grateful to residents in helping friends, family and neighbours with the bin schedule changes.