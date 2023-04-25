There is no better place to kick back, relax and socialise than in a nice pub or bar and, luckily for us, Suffolk is full of them.

Whether you’re looking for a chilled out drink at a traditional pub or you’re going ‘out out’ to your nearest bar for a special occasion, here are seven of the best-rated boozers according to TripAdvisor.

The Bull, Newmarket

The Bull in Newmarket High Street is a popular choice for residents and has an average of 4.5 stars on the review website.

It has a relaxed atmosphere and is perfect for drinks and nibbles, as well as a fantastic Sunday lunch which has been highly praised by visitors.

Cocktails include the Mango Picante, Negroni Sbagliato and the Berry Spritz, and the menu also offers a huge array of wines, proseccos and beers.

Revolution, Ipswich

Revolution is a cocktail bar in Ipswich’s Old Cattle Market which offers a huge array of drink options from the classic Pornstar Martini to the unique and flavoursome Bubblegum Daiquiri.

It is a popular spot for drinkers, with a 4.5 star average from more than 600 reviews on TripAdvisor.

It also offers plenty of food options, including vegetarian and vegan choices, as well as bottomless brunches and themed brunches.

Grosvenor, Felixstowe

Another TripAdvisor favourite amongst pubgoers is the Grosvenor in Felixstowe.

This four-star rated pub has been dubbed the best in the area by reviewers, who praised the good food and warm, friendly staff.

A Greene King pub, it has an extensive food menu as well as many options for drinks both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

Verve Bar and Restaurant, Bury St Edmunds

Verve Bar and Restaurant in Bury St Edmunds’ Woolhall Street has a five-star average on TripAdvisor, making it an extrememly popular place for an evening out.

The drinks menu here is endless and there are dozens of cocktails and coolers to try, alongside the classic beers, wines and spirits.

They also serve authentic Italian wood-fired pizza from their pizza oven and, after 10pm, open as a nightclub. Verve is a great place to let your hair down and enjoy a drink (or several!)

The White Horse, Exning

This Church Street pub is popular with locals and serves lunch daily between 12pm and 2pm, as well as dinner on the weekends.

It has an average of 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor and reviewers have praised the roast dinners, as well as the service.

One wrote: “Good choice of ales in tip-top condition. Comfortable bar and restaurant, friendly service. Excellent pub food at very reasonable prices.”

Whitings Bar, Bury St Edmunds

Whitings Bar in Bury St Edmunds has an average of five-stars on TripAdvisor and, offering a selection of beer, wine, cocktails and spirits alongside the likes of cheese nachos, fully loaded fries and sharing boards, it is a great place to socialise.

Long island iced tea, cosmopolitan, mojito and margarita are all amongst the huge selection of cocktails here which have attracted praise from visitors.

One reviewer said: “Perfect relaxed evening on a Thursday with music, cocktails, wine and great service.”

The Plough, Wangford

The Plough in Wangford, near Beccles, has a 4.5 average on the review site and is popular with residents and visitors alike.

They serve classic pub food such as Ploughman’s Lunch, fish and chips and burgers, with a wide selection of drinks including Adnams beers from nearby Southwold.

You can also stay in their spacious bedrooms, making The Plough a great place to spend the weekend.