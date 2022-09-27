Thai cuisine is known for its fragrant curries and spicy salads and, fortunately, Suffolk has plenty of restaurants offering their take on classic dishes.

If you're looking for something a bit different to try or hoping to find an eatery offering noodle soup as good as the one you tried in Bangkok, here's seven of the county's best:

1. Khobkhun Thai Restaurant, Newmarket

Khobkhun Thai Restaurant, Newmarket. Picture: Google maps

Khobkhun Thai Restaurant in Newmarket High Street is a firm favourite with reviewers, who rated it an average of 4.5 stars.

With main courses ranging from stir-fried chicken with cashew nuts, onion and crispy chilli pepper to slow roasted duck breast with pineapple and plum sauce, there are plenty of options on offer here.

With a set lunch menu starting at £7.95 and a Sunday all you can eat menu for £15.99 per adult, reviewed have praised the friendly and welcoming staff as well as exquisite food.

Kwan Thai, Ipswich. Picture: Google maps

2. Kwan Thai, Ipswich

Kwan Thai in St. Nicholas Street, Ipswich, is another popular choice with a rating of 4.5 stars, the 13th best in the town.

Here they promise authentic Thai cuisine and a relaxed atmosphere, and are open for dine-ins, deliveries and collections.

The menu is flavourful and varied, meaning your whole party will likely find something they fancy.

Thai Street Cafe, Newmarket. Picture: Google maps

3. Thai Street Cafe, Newmarket

Thai Street Cafe in Newmarket High Street boasts a stylish interior and mouthwatering menu inspired by Thai classics.

Pad thai, Panang curry, mixed seafood laksaa and som tam salad are among the choices at Thai Street Cafe, which also offers a few set menus including a vegetarian offering.

Reviewers said food was authentic and good value for money.

The Giggling Squid, in Bury St Edmunds, is a must visit

4. Giggling Squid, Bury St Edmunds

Chain restaurant Giggling Squid in Bury St Edmunds' Abbeygate Street offers Thai food with an emphasis on fish dishes and seafood.

Vegetable Green Curry, Stir Fry Vegetables, Thai Spring Rolls and Jasmine Rice at The Giggling Squid in Bury St Edmunds

With 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor from over 1,000 reviews, Giggling Squid is a hit in the town and also went down a treat with us when we visited for lunch.

Duck confit, sticky chicken, prawn pad thai and vegetable stir fry are all on offer here for a taste of Southeast Asia in Bury.

5. Elizas at DP's Bar, Aldeburgh

Elizas at DP's Bar in Aldeburgh has a 4.5 star average on TripAdvisor and promises "authentic freshly prepared thai dishes."

The menu includes everything from pad thai noodles to yellow fried tofu and thai style pork belly and a range of alcoholic and soft drinks are also on offer.

One reviewer wrote: "As good a Thai meal as we’ve had in a long long time. Quality ingredients, relaxed friendly service and beautifully cooked.

"Took us right back to some of the better night market food we’ve experienced in south east Asia. Recommended."

6. Chang Chai Thai Kitchen, Mildenhall

Chang Chai Thai Kitchen, Mildenhall. Picture: Google maps

With an impressive five stars on TripAdvisor, Chang Chai Thai Kitchen is a favourite among Mildenhall residents and is rated second best out of 17 eateries in the town.

Their price range is listed from five pounds to £18 and reviews praise the 'excellent food' and 'lovely staff'.

7. Singtong Neeyom Thai Restaurant, Halesworth

Singtong Neeyom Thai Restaurant, Halesworth. Picture: Google maps

This Halesworth restaurant has been branded 'beautiful Thai food in a traditional family business' by a TripAdvisor reviewer and has an overall rating of 4.5 stars.

The eatery opened in 2003 and offers 'distinctive and unique' food that can be eaten in or taken away.

Dishes including Beef with Garlic and Pepper, Sweet and Sour Chilli Duck and King Prawns with Oyster Sauce and the restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday.