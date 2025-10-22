High value handbags, watches and jewellery have been stolen from a home in a village near Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

The back door of a home in Baxter’s Green, Wickhambrook, was entered sometime between 6.30pm and 9.50pm on Saturday.

Cash was also stolen from the home.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information.

If you have any information, especially any security systems that may have captured images that may help with this investigation, contact West CID Detectives, quoting crime reference 37/59420/25 via the website.

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.