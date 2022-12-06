The host of hit Channel 4 show The Last Leg, Adam Hills, has revealed that he will be sending a gift to the people of Mildenhall after holding an impromptu surgery there last month.

The Australian comedian who has roots in the town set up a table in the marketplace on November 20 to listen to resident's concerns as he felt he had to 'stand in' for West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock while he was in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

On Friday's show, Adam explained about going to Mildenhall and holding the surgery in Matt Hancock's constituency to see 'if he could help out'.

Adam Hills in Mildenhall speaking with residents and get their concerns. Picture: Ash Jones

He said the West Suffolk MP, on returning to Parliament last week, took to social media calling on people to ask him anything so the show asked to meet him in the town to present him with a book of resident's requests.

One of those requests came from a six-year-old who wanted more benches for people to sit on and eat snacks, so Adam, co-star Alex Brooker and Ground Force's Tommy Walsh took to trying to make the child's dream a reality.

After the sketch, the presenter showed the finished article to the show's live audience - a bench with drink and book holders as well as a foot rest.

A plaque put on the bench, said: 'Donated by The Last Leg, For when you're on your last legs'

Adam said the bench was going to be taken to Mildenhall before the last show of the series.

He ended the segment by saying: "Maybe Matt Hancock will turn up and if he does at least one of us will have a safe seat."

To watch the episode and see the bench, go to the All 4 website.