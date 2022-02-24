Homeowners in West Suffolk will see their council tax rise by up to £11.52 after the district council set its annual budget last night.

West Suffolk Council's annual budget for 2022/23 was passed by 37 votes for, 10 against, with two abstentions.

The council tax rise differs in the former St Edmundsbury and former Forest Heath areas as the council works to align the rate, following its creation in April 2019.

West Suffolk House, Bury St Edmunds.

Homes in band D, which represents the average cost of homes, in St Edmundsbury will pay £1.71 more, while homes in the former Forest Heath will pay an extra £11.52 for the year.

Most homes will pay less however as the majority of homes in the district are in bands A-C.

Band A home owners in St Edmundsbury will pay an extra £1.14 a year.

Latest artist impression images of what the new Western Way public services hub in Bury St Edmunds could look like. Picture: West Suffolk Council/Pick Everard

Homeowners in Forest Heath will pay an extra £7.68

Homeowners in band B in St Edmundsbury will pay and extra £1.33 a year.

In Forest Heath it will be an extra £8.96.

In band C, homeowners in St Edmundsbury will pay an extra £1.52 a year.

In Forest Heath it will be an extra £10.24 a year

It is planned that council tax will be the same across the whole district from April 2023.

The new budget will see £9 million investment to meet West Suffolk Council’s zero carbon ambitions by 2030.

This includes income generation, greener vehicles and buildings as well as extending its solar rent and roof scheme for businesses. -

Hub and leisure projects investment includes leisure facilities and £91 million for the Western Way Development – an NHS backed scheme designed to be cost neutral.

Some £1.3 million investment will be made into parks and heritage assets such as Moyse’s Hall and West Stow – including maintaining areas such as Brandon County Park

Council Tax revenue covers around 20 per cent of the cost of West Suffolk's Council's services.

It receives around 11 per cent of the total Council Tax bill, also made up of Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner precepts.

Cllr John Griffiths, Leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “This budget underpins our ambitions at West Suffolk Council to help ensure and protect the future health and wellbeing of our communities, businesses and indeed our environment.

It builds on a strong financial foundation enabling us to not only deliver this budget but to face the challenges of historic reductions in national funding as well as COVID-19, and inflationary price increases.

Cllr Sarah Broughton, portfolio holder for resources and property, said: “This is a budget that will help drive business growth and more employment opportunities, better health facilities and outcomes as well as tackling climate change. In short helping people be healthier, more prosperous and kinder to the planet.

Some councillors however were concerned about the level of borrowing for some of the projects.

Cliff Waterman, councillor for Eastgate Ward, said: “There’s a massive elephant in the room, the Western Way Hub.

“The budget has been finely honed to make it look affordable. But the fact is, as a council we’ll be taking on anything between £91 million to £132 million of debt to pay for it.”

Diane Hind, councillor for Tollgate Ward, said: "The main problem is the funding that comes from central Government.

"In 2010 St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath combined received 12.7m,and for 2022/23 it is £7.2m.

"Government needs to stop the squeeze and fund councils properly.

"Accepting this without comment is colluding in the underfunding of local government.

Where the budget will go:

Proposals include.

£9million investment to meet West Suffolk Council’s zero carbon ambitions by 2030. This includes income generation, greener vehicles and buildings as well as extending the successful solar rent and roof scheme for businesses - anticipated to deliver a 31 per cent carbon saving on council operations by 2026, together with a financial return of 2 per cent, even after allowing for borrowing costs. It includes £100,000 to support the proposed switch to use Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) derived fuel in the larger diesel-powered fleet – such as freighters used to collect rubbish.

Hub and leisure projects which will link fitness, wellbeing and health services across West Suffolk. This includes high quality leisure facilities and £91m for Western Way Development – an NHS backed scheme designed to be cost neutral.

£1.3 million investment in parks and heritage assets such as Moyse’s Hall and West Stow – including maintaining areas such as Brandon County Park

More than £1 million invested over the next three years in Leisure Asset Management, including nearly £100,000 in Mildenhall for the replacement of the pump track and renewal of the St Johns Close Multi Use Games Area this financial year. Also includes building on initiatives such as the Haverhill Splash Pad, developing new skatepark in Newmarket as well as Yellow Brick Road improvements.

Helping businesses and visitors with More than £1m investment inn car park improvements across West Suffolk including new EV points, improvements to an existing multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds and car parking in Newmarket as well as the possible creation of spaces in Clare.

£12 million for the incubator scheme in Bury St Edmunds to grow businesses and create new jobs across the whole district.

Continued support of Barley Homes which provides income to West Suffolk while delivering affordable homes.

Support for the Local Plan process to help communities plan for West Suffolk.