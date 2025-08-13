A horse racing family has been given planning permission to build improved facilities.

West Suffolk Council planners approved Mrs Hearn’s bid to put up a new building to support her family’s horse racing business based in Baxters Green, Wickhambrook.

The building will include storage, a workshop, an office, welfare facilities, a garage and a cart lodge.

Application site in Baxters Green, Wickhambrook. Picture: Google Maps

Planning documents said Mrs Hearn’s family owns show jumping horses, with three or four staying at the site’s stables throughout the year.

It said: “The family own race horses that are ‘in and around’ Newmarket and contribute to the racing industry.

“They purchase horses at different points [in] a horse’s career, whether racing or show jumping horses.”

The family owns Flying Spurs Partnership, which consists of buying, racing and selling horses — the new building will allow for the horses to stay at the site in cases of rest and pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the workshop will be used to keep and fix day-to-day machinery.

Wickhambrook Parish Council supported the plans and no concerns were raised.

Planners concluded the proposals would meet policies protecting and ensuring the operational needs of the horse racing industry and approved the application subject to conditions.