The owner of a mobile coffee and treat shop has been named winner of a competition for young market traders in the eastern region.

Jess Pratt, who runs Morsi’s, was named overall winner of the Young Market Trader of the Year competition held in Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds, on Wednesday.

Jess launched her mobile coffee shop in September last year, after converting a horsebox for the purpose.

Jess Pratt of Morsi’s with her trophies. Picture by Mark Westley

She won the Food and Drink Category yesterday as well as the overall eastern region crown, in the competition run by The National Market Traders Federation.

Jess, 24 from Haughley, said: “I am over the moon.

“It was completely unexpected and I’m feeling very proud, but shocked.”

Jessica Pratt of Morsi’s, Hannah Evans of Lavender & Lilac Candle Co, Helen Costello of The Bottle Bank Co, and Amanda Hoggatt of Meadow & Woodland Livestock Picture by Mark Westley

Jess, was formerly assistant deputy manager at Street Farm Day Nursery in Elmswell, has always wanted to run a mobile coffee and treat shop.

She visits markets and events throughout Suffolk.

Morsi's, the Italian word for ‘bites’, is a barista coffee shop and treat bar, selling gluten free, dairy free and vegan snacks.

Jess chose the healthy option after suffering her own dietary troubles - and also to give her trailer a unique twist.

Jess Pratt in her mobile coffee shop. Picture by Mark Westley

“I focus on a gluten and dairy free diet and love to explore refined sugar snacks where possible,” she said.

“One thing I learnt when changing my diet is how easy it is to make amazing, tasty foods, snacks and deserts, but how it is so hard to buy them ready made.”

The young trader competition yesterday saw 20 young traders, aged between 18 and 30, take part.

Market Square, Bury St EdmundsPresentation to winners of regional round of young traders competition. Picture by Mark Westley

Both the local and regional rounds were held in Bury St Edmunds, supported by West Suffolk Council, which provided gazebos and insurance.

All of the category winners and those highly commended are invited to take part in the national finals in Startford-upon-Avon next month.

The winners were:

Overall winner: Jessica Pratt: Morsi’s

Category winners:

Helen Costello of The Bottle Bank Co - winner of the Arts and Crafts category

Amanda Hoggatt of Meadow & Woodland Livestock (Badlingham) - winner of the Grocery category

Jessica Pratt of Morsi’s (Haughley) - winner of the Food and Drink category

Hannah Evans of Lavender & Lilac Candle Co (Stowmarket) - winner of the General Retail category

Highly commended:

Olivia Washington of Olivia’s Curiosities (Braintree) - General Retail category

Sophie Aris of Handmade Galore (Bury St Edmunds) - Arts and Crafts category

Holly Carr Maskell of DearLove Limited (Dalham) - Food and Drink category

Tiffany Spark of Tiffs Tempting Treats (Stowmarket)- Grocery category

The young traders were scored by a team of judges, on their products, customer service skills, professionalism and how they interact with other market traders.

The judging panel was Cllr Donna Higgins, cabinet member for families and communities at West Suffolk Council, Sophie Mann, NMTF’s Young Trader of the Year for 2022 and Mike Kirkham, business support manager at Our Bury St Edmunds.

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council said: “The NMTF competition is a fantastic opportunity for young traders to showcase their creativity, talents and skills whilst growing their businesses.

“We are always keen to encourage young people as well as new businesses to trade at our West Suffolk markets as we recognise the vital importance of ensuring the up and coming talent has the support needed to flourish in our vibrant and beautiful area.

“Each young participant has worked incredibly hard, and we are proud to see them represent the local markets in this exciting regional final.”

The winner of the national final will receive a trophy, £500 cash and a mobile credit card terminal.