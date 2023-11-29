A Bury St Edmunds-based hospice has received a six-figure grant to help it fund increased day-to-day running costs.

St Nicholas Hospice Care will receive £300,000 over three years thanks to philanthropists Julia and Hans Rausing.

The money means the hospice has an extra £100,000 per year for the next three years to help fund increasing costs due to inflation, energy bills and other rising expenses.

Linda McEnhill, hospice chief executive officer, said: “I would like to extend my most sincere thanks to Julia and Hans Rausing for their generosity.

“In these challenging times, this funding is crucially important in alleviating the strain caused by rising costs, ensuring St Nicholas Hospice Care can continue to provide high-quality care and support to individuals and families facing dying, death and grief.

“We currently need to raise £17,500 each day to deliver our hospice services. We can only do that thanks to the support we receive from so many donors.

“We are profoundly grateful to Julia and Hans Rausing for their generosity and for highlighting the collective financial challenges being faced by hospices across the UK.”

Alongside St Nicholas Hospice Care, 26 other hospices also received a share of the £8.7 million funding the trust announced on November 23.

The trust worked alongside Hospice UK to ensure focussed support for the regions with the highest proportion of hospices in need.

The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust is an independent grant-making charitable fund supporting organisations and charities in the UK.

The trust has provided more than £330 million across 1,000 grants, with funding given to organisations working in health and wellbeing; welfare and education and arts and culture.