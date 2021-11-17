The new chief executive for St Nicholas Hospice Care has been announced.

The charity, which cares for those facing dying, caring and grief across West Suffolk and Thetford, will welcome Linda McEnhill on December 13, with her predecessor, Dr Barbara Gale, retiring from the role after 16 years.

With degrees in Theology, Social Work and Hospice Leadership, Linda, who has been involved in palliative care for almost 30 years, joins St Nicholas Hospice from Ardgowan Hospice in Scotland.

Linda McEnhill will take up the position of St Nicholas Hospice Care’s chief executive in December.

Charles Simpson, the Chairperson of St Nicholas Hospice Care’s board of trustees, said: "She will be a great asset to the organisation and will help us move forward with our strategy and develop our services while upholding our vision for everyone to matter in life and death."

Linda has previously been involved with St Nicholas, having been it's head of family support around 20 years ago.

She said: “I am excited to be returning to St Nicholas Hospice Care, I am most looking forward to meeting staff and volunteers, as well as the hospice’s supporters.

“Many hospices are facing service delivery and funding challenges, and the St Nic’s approach has been breathtakingly different.

"It has tried to say let’s look at this, and ask how to use its services to best effect. There is a wee wait to know what this looks like, but it is an exciting time to be joining."

