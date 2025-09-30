West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, has announced ward moves which will affect some of its patients, as it prepares for winter pressures.

The moves, at the hospital in Hardwick Lane, will also allow a deep clean of the neonatal unit.

Earlier this month, the discharge waiting area (DWA) moved permanently to F10.

West Suffolk Hospital and Hardwick Manor in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Will Finch/West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

A spokeswoman for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), which runs the hospital, said, F10 is a larger area which will provide a better environment for patients waiting to be discharged.

The new location is more central to medical wards, which the trust said will increase efficiency when moving patients.

From October 6 to October 20, the neonatal unit will move to F2 to allow for planned deep cleaning work to be carried out on the existing ward.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Suffolk News

The spokeswoman said deep cleans of the neonatal unit are undertaken as and when required. This includes after any maintenance work.

At the end of October or the start of November, the day of surgical admissions unit (DOSA) will move permanently to ward F2.

The trust said dynamic monitoring of demand and capacity is part of its winter plan, and it may need to undertake ward changes depending on clinical and operational requirements.

Staff and eligible patients are being encouraged to attend for their flu and Covid vaccinations when invited, to protect themselves and others over the winter months.