Hospital bosses are calling on members of the community, patients, residents, charitable and voluntary organisations to help shape plans for the future healthcare.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) is one of 40 trusts across the country to receive funding for new-build projects under the Government’s Health Infrastructure Plan.

Plans are underway to begin shaping the design of the building, based in Bury St Edmunds, and services within it.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

A new Co-Production Community Engagement Group (CCEG) is now being established to help develop and shape the hospital re-development proposals.

Chief executive Stephen Dunn said: "The vision for the project is to ensure the way that health services are delivered is fit for our current and future needs.

The new facility is for West Suffolk people and is to be designed by West Suffolk people.

"We are looking for community members who have an interest in hospital services which will bring an additional perspective to the redevelopment plans."

West Suffolk Hospital is a 430 bed hospital on the edge of Bury St Edmunds, serving a population of around 280,000 across 600 square miles.

As well as running the hospital, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is joining up NHS care across the area by providing many of the community services in West Suffolk.

The group will be representative of the communities the trust serves. If you would like to join the CCEG or to find out more information, visit wsh.nhs.uk/cceg.You can also email futuresystemprogramme@wsh.nhs.uk to register a dedicated newsletter.

More information about the development can be found online at wsh.nhs.uk/new-healthcare-facility - alternatively, you can write to register your interest in receiving the newsletter via the post: Future System Programme, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 2QZ.

