A Suffolk hospital consultant has highlighted the tragic plight of two young men seriously ill with Covid-19 who thought they did not need to be vaccinated.

Dr Nick Jenkins, an emergency department consultant at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, said he recently supervised care of the pair and expressed his fear that one of them could die.

Taking to Twitter, he said the other man was self employed and was going to be off work for weeks or potentially months.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

"He’s scared about who’ll feed the kids," said Dr Jenkins.

He noted that both had declined the vaccine because 'they didn't think they needed to bother'.

He added: "I’m struck by both the enormous personal and family tragedy potentially associated with this, as well as the massive NHS resource consumed - if these men had had their vaccine, I suppose they would almost certainly not have needed hospital, let alone intensive care."

Responding to his tweets, a London GP said she had many high risk patients who aren't vaccinated 'despite all efforts to understand and challenge their reasoning'.

She said. "Commonest 'reason' is 'I'm just not ready' and no amount of discussion seems to work."

