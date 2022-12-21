West Suffolk Hospital has declared a critical internal incident as it deals with significant pressure in its A&E.

The hospital's trust announced the incident on Monday and it remains in place today due to demands on the emergency department and treating patients with high medical needs.

During a critical internal incident, the trust focuses on discharging patients.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Phil Fuller

The average wait time in A&E at the Bury St Edmunds hospital is higher than usual as a result of the pressures.

Nicola Cottington, chief operating officer at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said they had taken a number of steps including focusing on discharging patients who are ready to go home.

“We are asking the public to help us be there for those who need us most by getting their Covid-19 and flu jabs as well as utilising NHS 111 for non-urgent health advice," she said.

“While we are busier than normal at the moment, we are urging those who require emergency clinical care to attend our emergency department or telephone 999 at the earliest opportunity.”

The trust is not due to be affected by industrial action in the next fortnight and staff at the East of England Ambulance Service are not striking today.