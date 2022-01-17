West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has ended its internal critical incident status at West Suffolk Hospital.

Directors at the trust for the Bury St Edmunds site declared it at the start of the month due to the demand on services.

Revealing that 6.5 per cent of the workforce were absent due to sickness, with 3.2 per cent off due to Covid-19.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds (54315646)

At the time, Craig Black, interim chief executive at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said that a number of measures were being put in place to help cope with demand, including extra focus on discharging patients.

“To alleviate the pressures across our health and care system in Suffolk, we have taken a number of actions in addition to our normal working practices, including opening additional beds and extra focus on discharging patients who are ready to go home," he said.

“Since the start of the pandemic, our staff have worked tirelessly to care and support every single patient who needs our care and I want to commend them on their dedication and hard work in very busy circumstances."

But on Friday - with 6.2 per cent of staff at the hospital absent due to sickness, with 3.1 per cent off due to Covid-19, the internal critical incident was stopped.