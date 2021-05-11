West Suffolk Hospital has extended free parking for patients and visitors 'most in need'.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is waiving car parking charges at the Bury St Edmunds hospital site, in Hardwick Lane, with immediate effect for 'those in greatest need' in line with new national rules.

They include blue badge holders, overnight parking for parents of children who are staying in hospital, those who frequently attend outpatients and staff working night shifts.

The trust has also announced it will continue to offer staff free parking during the coronavirus pandemic as well as freezing patient and visitor parking tariffs at current rates.

Craig Black, executive director of resources, said: "We’re delighted to be able to offer free parking for the individuals and families who need it the most.

"We see every day how difficult it can be when you have a loved one who is sick, so having one less thing to worry about could really help.

"By continuing free parking for all staff for the duration of the pandemic, this helps us say a small ‘thank you’ to the incredible staff who have worked, and continue to work, tirelessly throughout the most difficult period in the history of the NHS.

"Staff at our trust care for patients 24/7 and their efforts over the last year have been outstanding."

The trust says it is implementing the Government’s commitment to making hospital parking free for groups who are considered as 'having the greatest need to access free parking'.

Staff who meet eligibility criteria are able to park on site for free, with others able to use a free park and ride service.

