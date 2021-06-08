West Suffolk Hospital is urging staff, patients and the community to share their thoughts in an online survey to help shape the future of health services at its new site.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust will build a new hospital facility at the nearby Hardwick Manor and its surrounding grounds in Bury St Edmunds by 2030 and is canvassing views via the survey.

It focuses on topics such as how to design the new hospital wards, improve patient experience and the use of technology to develop patient care.

West Suffolk Hospital and Hardwick Manor. Picture: Will Finch/West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

The online survey can be found at wsh.nhs.uk/NewHealthcareSurvey.

The trust will hold focus groups to discuss specific clinical areas and anyone interested can sign up online.

Mark Manning, chief nurse for the Future System programme, said: “We would like to hear from as many people as possible to understand what is important to our community.

“We want to know what elements of our service they like and the areas that we can improve, to ensure the new facilities are made for 21st century care.

“We want to hear from our future patients too – if you haven’t used our service, we want to know what you would like to see in a future health and care facility.”

Those wishing to access information in a non-digital format or to express an interest in being involved can write to the project team at The Future System Team, Quince House Level 2, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 2QZ.

To keep up-to-date with all the latest developments with your local hospitals and other health stories, click here.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds