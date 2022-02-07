Emergency department staff at West Suffolk Hospital have all taken safeguarding refresher training after a patient reported being sexually assaulted by another patient.

The Bury St Edmunds hospital has made changes within its A&E department following an incident investigation into the complaint after the patient was 'not listened to by staff' on the day.

All emergency department and specialist team staff have taken refresher training on West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's 'safeguarding adults at risk of abuse and neglect policy'.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has made changes and apologised to the patient.

The policy has been reviewed and amended to include an escalation flowchart so all staff can determine how to escalate such incidents.

Work is also being carried out to map and colour code areas of the emergency department so vulnerable patients are placed in the 'safest areas of the department'.

Dr Paul Molyneux, interim medical director at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, apologised to the patient involved.

“We are very sorry for the distressing experience they had whilst in our care and that they were not listened to by our staff on the day," he said.

We know that the support given at the time could and should have been better.

“Since then, the trust has carried out an incident investigation.

"The findings and recommendations from the investigation have resulted in several actions being put in place across our emergency department and the trust more widely.

“These actions mean that staff have the training and knowledge to deal with these kinds of allegations sensitively and appropriately so they are escalated in the right way in a timely manner.”