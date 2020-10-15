West Suffolk Hospital says it is continuing to 'prioritise clinically urgent' blood tests after national problems with an NHS supplier.

Regular blood tests at the Bury St Edmunds hospital have been delayed due to the issue with supplier Roche, which led to a shortage in some of the chemicals used to process results.

In an update about the issue on its website, a spokesman for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are doing everything we can to reduce the impact on our patients, but unfortunately, this is making it difficult to complete some blood tests.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

"Temporarily, we are continuing to prioritise clinically urgent tests, but this means that if you are having a regular blood test it may be delayed.

"We are very sorry about this."

The trust has advised those with an urgent blood test to attend their booked appointment without delay.

Those who have been told their blood test is not urgent, should try to re-book in around two weeks’ time.

The spokesman added: "If you are not sure whether your test is urgent or not, please get in touch with the GP or consultant who asked you to have the test.

"We appreciate this is frustrating for patients and we are grateful for everyone’s patience while we work hard to resolve this issue."

To keep up-to-date with all the latest developments with your local hospitals and other health stories, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk