Two talented and inspirational mentors at West Suffolk Hospital have received national recognition for their work supporting student nurses.

James Metcalf and Alex Levitt- Powell, members of the clinical education team, were shortlisted in the Student Nursing Times Awards.

Alex is up for Learner of the Year: post-registration and James for Practice Supervisor of the Year.

Alex Levitt-Powell and James Metcalf. Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Diane Last, head of clinical education at the Bury St Edmunds hospital's trust, said: "We are very proud that James and Alex have been shortlisted for these prestigious awards from so many nominations from trusts around the country, an accolade they both richly deserve."

James works in the cardiology unit and among other roles manages the trans-oesophageal echocardiogram lists, and is active in a number of multi-disciplinary teams.

His nomination said: "Having a supervisor who is an effective role model brings clarity for the student and helps them to see who they can be as a nurse. James demonstrates this every day in his practice, he is an expert in his field and is kind, approachable, responsive and talented.”

Alex is a clinical practice facilitator and previously worked with a number of students as a mentor, assessor and supervisor. He has also been completing his Masters in Healthcare Education.

Alex's nomination said: "He is an inspiration to others considering post-registration learning."

Winners are announced on May 27 at a London ceremony.