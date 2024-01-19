A Suffolk hospital trust has explained its car parking prices after it was revealed income from parking in the last financial year was more than £1 million.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSNFT) earned £1,084, 639 from parking between the start of April 2022 and the end of March 2023.

Current car parking rates at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds are £2.20 for one hour and £4.20 for more than two hours. Parking is free for up to 20 minutes in the front car park and for 30 minutes at the back of the site.

One of the car parks at West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mecha Morton

A WSNFT spokeswoman said: “Any surplus income the trust makes from car parking is reinvested into patient care and services after regular expenses are deducted.

“This includes car parking management fees and investment in two free park and ride shuttle bus services for staff from two offsite parking locations in Bury St Edmunds through to the West Suffolk Hospital site.

“We do have free parking and concessionary rates available for the individuals and families in greatest need because we understand how difficult it can be when you or a loved one are sick.”

The trust confirmed that parking charges are reviewed annually.