West Suffolk Hospital has seen an increase in patients admitted with Covid-19.

The NHS trust for the Bury St Edmunds hospital said it was caring for 74 patients yesterday in its dedicated Covid-19 facilities, compared to 56 on October 5.

Nicola Cottington, chief operating officer, said they had stringent processes to reduce transmission in the hospital.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Phil Fuller

She said: “We ask the public to remain vigilant as Covid-19 has clearly not gone away.

"You can continue to help us by using the free, 24/7 NHS 111 online or phone service for urgent health issues, however we remain open to all who need us in an emergency."

According to Government data the case rate per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 1 in West Suffolk was 80.7 with 143 cases.

In Mid Suffolk the rate was 108.7 with 114 cases, in Babergh the rate was 130.5 with 121 cases and East Suffolk recorded a rate of 133 with 333 cases.

Meanwhile, Ipswich had a case rate of 113.3, with 154 cases.